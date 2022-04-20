Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 90.18%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $31,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,337 shares of company stock valued at $136,712. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 120,661 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

