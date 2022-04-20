Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Lowered to $154.00 at Morgan Stanley

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.55.

Get Blackstone alerts:

NYSE BX traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $119.60. 27,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,887. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.96. The firm has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,078,452 shares of company stock worth $68,279,978 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.