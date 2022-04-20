Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 7,519 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $167,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,548.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,464 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $52,704.96.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $37.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.