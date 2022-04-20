Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ BLFY opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFY. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
