Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on OWL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

