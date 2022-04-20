BMO Capital Markets Increases Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$23.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 7.48% from the stock’s current price.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.44.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals stock traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 26.45. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$14.92 and a 1 year high of C$25.71.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.6885918 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.