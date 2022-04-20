BMO Capital Markets Raises Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$23.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATUSF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,009. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

