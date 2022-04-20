BMO Capital Markets Raises International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $152.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock opened at $129.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.