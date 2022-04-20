Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 34,532 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 34,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $314,931.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,806,675 shares in the company, valued at $52,956,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $32,082.96.

On Monday, April 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $40,063.32.

PRT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,787. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $107.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 184.78%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

