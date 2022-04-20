Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bodycote in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bodycote’s FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.86) to GBX 800 ($10.41) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.43) to GBX 800 ($10.41) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.33.

Bodycote stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

