Boeing (BA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Boeing to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BA stock opened at $185.98 on Wednesday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $258.40. The firm has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.77 and a 200 day moving average of $203.80.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.20.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

