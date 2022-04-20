Bonhill Group’s (BONH) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BONH stock opened at GBX 5.30 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.06. Bonhill Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.16 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 17.05 ($0.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.61.

In other Bonhill Group news, insider Laurie Benson bought 48,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £4,890.20 ($6,362.48). Also, insider Simon Stilwell bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($28,623.47). Insiders purchased a total of 298,902 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,020 in the last 90 days.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, data and analytics, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

