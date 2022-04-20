Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at CSFB

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CSFB from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLX. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark increased their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.98.

Shares of TSE:BLX traded down C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$39.46. 144,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,706. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$43.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 246.38.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.8399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

