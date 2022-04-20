Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $520.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Guggenheim from $660.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $652.73.

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $366.30. 376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,600. Boston Beer has a one year low of $342.74 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 250,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,775,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,396,000 after buying an additional 32,131 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after buying an additional 176,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 108.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after buying an additional 94,742 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 860.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,627,000 after buying an additional 129,392 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

