Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss Sells 10,989 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BSX traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,210,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,248. The company has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 96,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

