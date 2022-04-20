Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Price Target Cut to €47.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.00 ($51.61) to €47.00 ($50.54) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOUYF. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($38.71) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bouygues has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.04.

Shares of Bouygues stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $43.07.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

