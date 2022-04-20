Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.370-$1.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 950.12%.

BDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

