Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.370-$1.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.