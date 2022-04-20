Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.840-$-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $338 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $329.13 million.Braze also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.54.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.83. Braze has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 175,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 77,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $2,912,019.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 305,218 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,996.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $5,490,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $2,953,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

