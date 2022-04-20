Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.93 million.Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.840-$-0.800 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.54.

BRZE opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.83. Braze has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,490,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

