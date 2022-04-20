BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at DA Davidson

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRCC. Raymond James cut BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE BRCC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. 84,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,429. BRC has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

