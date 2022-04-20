Brian Davis Buys 1,800 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Director Brian Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.46 per share, with a total value of C$26,025.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,040 shares in the company, valued at C$2,444,064.84.

Shares of PEY traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 763,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$4.95 and a 12 month high of C$15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.67.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$284.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.0114388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEY shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.20.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

