Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BRDG. Citigroup cut their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
NYSE:BRDG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. 287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,460. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,000,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,546,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,577,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bridge Investment Group (Get Rating)
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Further Reading
