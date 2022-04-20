Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) & Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Financial Comparison

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Westwood Holdings Group pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Westwood Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group 41.64% 17.23% 9.78% Westwood Holdings Group 13.36% 9.27% 8.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 65.9% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Westwood Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group $330.01 million 1.67 $23.23 million N/A N/A Westwood Holdings Group $73.05 million 1.91 $9.76 million $1.24 13.07

Bridge Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bridge Investment Group and Westwood Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.13%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Summary

Bridge Investment Group beats Westwood Holdings Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridge Investment Group (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Westwood Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

