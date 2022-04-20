Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
