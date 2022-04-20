Brigham Minerals (MNRL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/18/2022 – Brigham Minerals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/11/2022 – Brigham Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2022 – Brigham Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

4/7/2022 – Brigham Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Brigham Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

3/25/2022 – Brigham Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Brigham Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Brigham Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 2.12.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.45%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 145,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 61.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 50.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

