Brightcove (BCOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Brightcove to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $309.38 million, a PE ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,200 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan purchased 7,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after buying an additional 117,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 118.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 266,325 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 339.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 157,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove (Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.