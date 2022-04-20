BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

BV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair cut BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,991,000 after purchasing an additional 181,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 70,582 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BrightView by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightView by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter.

BV stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27. BrightView has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.37.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. BrightView’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

