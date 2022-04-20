British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.84) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.44) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.33) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,720.56 ($48.41).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,316.50 ($43.15) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($44.97). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,236.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,918.34. The firm has a market cap of £75.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.23.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($42.86), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($362,442.86). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14 shares of company stock worth $45,156.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

