Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $22.57. 409,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,379. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

