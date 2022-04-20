Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “
Shares of NYSE:BNL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $22.57. 409,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,379. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
