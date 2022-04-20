Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold Acquires 33,000 Shares of Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) Stock

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI – Get Rating) insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.46 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,081.00 ($35,353.68).
About Bailador Technology Investments (Get Rating)
Bailador Technology Investments Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, late venture and PIPESs and expansion capital in companies which have advanced through the start-up phase. The firm prefers to invest in the Internet with a focus on e-commerce and subscription-based internet businesses, software, high value data, online education, telecommunications applications and services, and new media and marketing.
