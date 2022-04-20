Brokerages Anticipate American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $872.01 Million

Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) will post $872.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $826.00 million and the highest is $918.02 million. American Water Works reported sales of $888.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.70. American Water Works has a one year low of $144.20 and a one year high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.