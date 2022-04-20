Brokerages Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.84 billion and the lowest is $3.56 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $4.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $16.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $16.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $18.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NYSE:BWA opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in BorgWarner by 667.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,514,000 after buying an additional 2,869,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,595,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,293 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 28.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,515,000 after acquiring an additional 973,291 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

