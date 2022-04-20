Brokerages Anticipate CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.