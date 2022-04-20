Brokerages Anticipate Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Excellon Resources.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of EXN stock remained flat at $$0.86 on Tuesday. 58,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,901. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.24. Excellon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Excellon Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Excellon Resources (EXN)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Excellon Resources (EXN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.