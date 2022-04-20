Brokerages Anticipate Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Excellon Resources.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Excellon Resources stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Excellon Resources Inc. ( NYSE:EXN Get Rating ) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,737 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 2.59% of Excellon Resources worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXN stock remained flat at $$0.86 on Tuesday. 58,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,901. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.24. Excellon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

