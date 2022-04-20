Brokerages Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) to post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.23. Mitek Systems posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MITK. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of MITK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.75 million, a P/E ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 0.45. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $50,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

