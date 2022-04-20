Brokerages Anticipate Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. Momentive Global also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Momentive Global’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNTV shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

In related news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,418.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,851,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,219,000 after acquiring an additional 106,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,975,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. 35,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.37. Momentive Global has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

