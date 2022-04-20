Brokerages Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will post $110.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.50 million. NewAge reported sales of $125.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $457.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.11 million to $466.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $487.42 million, with estimates ranging from $468.37 million to $506.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,749,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NewAge by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 137,774 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the 4th quarter worth about $1,320,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NewAge in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NewAge by 42.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 255,514 shares during the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBEV opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.18. NewAge has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

About NewAge (Get Rating)

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.