Brokerages Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.57 Million

Analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) will post $73.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $82.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $301.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.60 million to $302.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $314.63 million, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $320.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFC opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. Premier Financial has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

