Brokerages Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) to report sales of $700.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $703.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $696.30 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $627.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Ensign Group.
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.
Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.25.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.
In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $33,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,547 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,570. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Ensign Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Ensign Group Company Profile
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
