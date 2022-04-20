Brokerages Expect Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

ACST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

