Brokerages Expect Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Adial Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $43,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADIL stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

