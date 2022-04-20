Brokerages Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) to report $8.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.89 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $4.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $43.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.88 billion to $44.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $48.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.43 billion to $51.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,514 shares of the airline’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 241,845 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 42,291 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,940 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08.

About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.