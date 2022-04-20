Brokerages Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) to announce $2.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the highest is $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $9.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $9.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $10.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.55.

NYSE AVY opened at $169.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.44. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

