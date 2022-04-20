Brokerages Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.37. Encore Capital Group reported earnings of $2.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $9.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $10.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECPG. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 87.6% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,421,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $60.51. 2,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.