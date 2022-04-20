Brokerages Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.61. John Bean Technologies posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

JBT traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.70. 2,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,561. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $177.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 32,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,031,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

