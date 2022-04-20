Brokerages Expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.48). SI-BONE reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SI-BONE.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $90,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,546 shares of company stock worth $296,447 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

SIBN opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.41. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

