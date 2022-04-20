Brokerages Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) PT at $140.00

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,569. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.53.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.