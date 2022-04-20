Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.25.

TSE:ERO opened at C$20.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.01 and a one year high of C$29.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Ero Copper (Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.