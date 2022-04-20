Brokers Issue Forecasts for MKS Instruments, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $119.13 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $113.12 and a 1 year high of $195.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.