Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.25) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.26). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NKTR. William Blair lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

NKTR stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $862.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.